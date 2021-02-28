LAURA "ROXANNE" DILLEY, 73 of So. Charleston, WV went home to be with the Lord on February 18, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents Commador "Kirk" Kirkendall, Myrtle Kirkendall Gross and Sister Virginia Watson.
Surviving are her Daughter Erika Cale (Eric) of Scott Depot, WV; Son Joseph Dilley, Jr. of St. Albans, WV; Grandchildren Lauren and Preston Cale and Charlotte Dilley; Brother David Kirkendall (Mary Lou) of Va.
Roxanne was a 1965 graduate of Charleston High School. She was a member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church in St. Albans, where she was a member and a teacher of the Crusader's Sunday School Class, part of the Phylis Asher Circle and at one time served as their Chair person. In the 70's, Roxanne was a member of Xi Beta Sigma soriety, was named "Miss Beta Sigma Phi" in 1974 and served as President in 1975. She retired from Bayer Crop Science and her hobbies included selling Pampered Chef, hosting/catering tea luncheons, sewing, cooking and baking. Roxanne enjoyed spending time with friends and family especially her 3 grandchildren.
There will be no public viewing. A private memorial service will be held at St. Andrew United Methodist Church with Pastor Jonathan Dierdorph officiating. The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 815 Kanawha Terrace #2955, St. Albans WV 25177 in memory of Laura "Roxanne" Dilley.
Roxanne's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Fresenius Kidney Care in Dunbar for all their loving care. And a very special "Thank You" to the loving friends she had at Unity Apartments.
