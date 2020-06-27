Laurel Brennan-Faye Adkins

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


LAUREL BRENNAN-FAYE ADKINS, 26, of Hamlin, passed away June 16, 2020. Memorial Service will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Gathering of family and friends will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at the funeral home. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, June 27, 2020

Bragg II, Randy - 4 p.m., Becco United Baptist Church, Amherstdale.

Browning, Elva - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Carnes, Tonya - Noon, Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Cobb, Charles - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Donelow, Nany - 2 p.m., Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Oak Hill.

Fisher, Opal - 11 a.m., Mt. Zion Cemetery, Fraziers Bottom.

Green, Justin - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Halstead, Johnny - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Harris, Betty - 1 p.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.

Harris, Larry - Noon, Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Hutchinson, Cornelius - 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Whitesville.

Moore, Berneice - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Morton, Corey - 2 p.m., McGhee - Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

Perkins, Emogene - 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.

Postelwaite, Carl - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Raynes, Kenneth - Noon, Open Bible Temple, Powellton.

Robinson, Bryan - 1 p.m., Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.

Washburn, Marjorie - 11 a.m., Washburn Cemetery, Racine.

Whitfield, Shawntique - Noon, Christ Temple Church, Huntington.