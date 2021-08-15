LAURETTA DANIEL SUMMERS, 92 of Summersville passed away Thursday August 12, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Emmett Johnson and Louetta Jarrell Daniel and was born at Glen Rodgers April 16, 1929.
Mrs. Summers was a 1947 graduate of Trap Hill High School in Raleigh County and the Charleston School of Commerce. She was previously employed at the office of the Nicholas County Clerk. Lauretta was a member of the Summersville Baptist Church where she served as church treasure, nursery worker and a member of the choir.
She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years Donald, brothers; Cecil, Dennis, French and Herold, sisters; Norma, Lake and Erma, daughter-in-law Jerri Bell Summers.
Left to cherish her memory are her devoted sons, Daniel of Charleston, David of Gulf Breeze, Florida; many nieces, nephews and special niece Juanita Manning Bailey.
We want to thank all the family members, generous and thoughtful friends, neighbors and caregivers for their assistance during this difficult time.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Monday August 16th in the Summersville Baptist Church with Pastor Dana Gatewood and Pastor Gene Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville.
Friends may call at the Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday evening.