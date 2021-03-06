LAURIE ANN HALL, 54 of Hurricane, WV, passed away along with her life partner Sondra Lee Rice on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Chris Colagrosso and R. W. Hall. Burial will follow at Thompson Cemetery, Genoa, WV. She was born March 6, 1966 in Lawrenceburg, TN, a daughter of the late George Jackson Hall and Dorothy Jean Bradford Hall.
Laurie was a truck driver for CRST Logistics. Also preceding her in death was a nephew, Kurtis Hall. Survivors include a sister, Brenda Graf (Tom) of Defiance, OH; a brother, Virgil Hall (Randi) of Ney, OH; and nieces Breanda, Ashley, and Megan. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Morris Funeral Home. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Hugh Ekberg and CRST Company, all of her family and friends who have offered their support, and to Morris Funeral Home.