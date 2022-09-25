Thank you for Reading.

Laurie Carnes
LAURIE ANN CARNES age 59, born March 8, 1963 entered into Heaven on August 24, 2022.

Laurie leaves behind her loving daughter, Gabrielle Juliette Childs of Huntington WV, step-mother Carol Carnes of Pittsburgh PA, sister, Kimberly Carnes Akers (Ed) of Charleston WV, stepsister, Christi Carnes Shannon (Sam) of Pittsburgh PA, stepbrother, Mark Fortner of Cross Lanes WV, cousin Nanci Stokar Cornachio of Pittsburgh PA/Cleveland OH, nephews Logan Carnes and Cameron Fortner Allison), nieces, Evie Shannon and Cobie Fortner.

