Laurie Carnes

LAURIE ANN CARNES age 59, born March 8, 1963 entered into Heaven on August 24, 2022.
Laurie leaves behind her loving daughter, Gabrielle Juliette Childs of Huntington WV, step-mother Carol Carnes of Pittsburgh PA, sister, Kimberly Carnes Akers (Ed) of Charleston WV, stepsister, Christi Carnes Shannon (Sam) of Pittsburgh PA, stepbrother, Mark Fortner of Cross Lanes WV, cousin Nanci Stokar Cornachio of Pittsburgh PA/Cleveland OH, nephews Logan Carnes and Cameron Fortner Allison), nieces, Evie Shannon and Cobie Fortner.
Laurie is preceded in death by her son, William Joseph Childs, mother Juliette Auger Fortner, stepfather Dwight Fortner, brother Stephen Carnes, step-brother Dwight Fortner Jr., step-sister Deborah Fortner Winter and nephew, Matthew Carnes.
Laurie was a 1980 Graduate of Charleston High School.
While living in Pittsburgh Laurie had her dream career working with domestic abuse victims and young adults with social difficulties.
Laurie never met a stranger and will be missed by everyone that knew and loved her.