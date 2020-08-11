LAURIE FOX, on August 9, 2020, went to her eternal home with her Savior Jesus Christ after a courageous battle with dementia.
She had a lifelong desire to serve others and impacted the lives of hundreds of young men and woman. She was deeply loved by all her knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Betty Johnson; brother Neil Johnson; parents-in law David Fox, Jr. and Charlotte Fox; and son Brian Fox.
She is survived by her husband David Fox, III, of 49 years; daughter Sally Fox Dominguez (Al); son Michael Fox (Kathleen); son Lucas Boselli (Barbara); brother Paul Johnson (Candice); niece Frankie Johnson; and nephew Sam Johnson. She was the proud Gramma to Brian and Reese Jones; Harper Dominguez; Hayden, Logan, Griffin and Sydney Fox; and Benjamin and Nicholas Boselli.
The family would like to thank Wyngate Assisted Living in Barboursville and Hospice of Huntington for their compassionate care. They would especially like to thank Teresa Perkins for her love and dedication to Laurie. Teresa's faith, love and care for Laurie inspired all who witnessed it. They would also like to thank their friends and church family for the outpouring of love and support.
The service will be held at 11 a.m., at Christ Presbyterian Church located at 949 10th Avenue, Huntington, WV on Wednesday, August 12th with Pastor John Minihan officiating. Out of respect for the health and safety of those who wish to attend, masks will be required and social distancing will be strictly enforced. The family understands that during these unique times seating must be limited and some may be unable to attend, therefore the service will be live streamed. The link for the service can be found on https://bit.ly/ChristPresHuntington. There will be no visitation observed.
Laurie requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Golden Girls Group Home P.O Box 876; Ceredo, WV 25507. Arrangements are being handled by Beard Mortuary. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.beardmortuary.com.