LAVERNE LAWSON HARPER, 86 of Summersville passed away Wednesday August 4, 2021 in the Summersville Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday August 10, in the Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville. Burial will follow in the Coal City Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. Friends may call at the funeral chapel one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

