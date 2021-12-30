LaVERNE REEVES PARKER, 90, of Institute, West Virginia earned her heavenly wings on December 20, 2021.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.
LaVerne was born November 28, 1931 in Belmont, North Carolina. She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Calvin B. Parker, parents, Ernest and Julia Clawson Reeves, and sister Irene Reeves Early.
She attended her beloved Johnson C. Smith University, Charlotte, North Carolina where she pledged and became a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Social Work. After graduation, LaVerne moved to New York City where she met Calvin Parker. She worked as a social worker at the New York Department of Social Services until her retirement
Following their retirement, LaVerne and Calvin moved to Institute, West Virginia in January 1997. LaVerne joined Simpson Memorial United Methodist Church where she was an active member until her health began to fail.
LaVerne is survived by her beloved son, Geoffrey; granddaughters, Alexis and Miah Parker, and Deyana Lewis all of New York; a special niece and caregiver, Gail Parker of Institute, and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A special thank you to Brian and Mary Cyrus, Dunbar Medical Associates, HospiceCare, Kindred at Home especially Ally Ross and Steve Vorholt, Grace Bible Church and Simpson Memorial United Methodist Church.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Grace Bible Church, 600 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, West Virginia on Friday, December 31, 2021. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m., until noon, at which time the service will begin.
Due to COVID-19 protocol, masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to one of the following: Johnson C. Smith University, In memory of LaVerne Reeves Parker, Class of 1953, 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216; Alzheimer's Association West Virginia, In memory of LaVerne R. Parker, 1601 2nd Avenue, Charleston, WV 25387; HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387