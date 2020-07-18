LAVERNE "TINA" HARVEY, 89, passed away and joined her loved ones in Heaven on July 14, 2020, at home with her children by her side.
She was born December 22, 1930, to the late Garland and Flossie Allen and was a resident of Belle for over 70 years. Tina a member of Mt. Juliet Methodist Church, Belle, and retired from the West Virginia State Tax Department. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and compassionate heart.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Jack C. Harvey; infant son, Curt; grandson, Michael Anthony Lowe; sisters, Margie Doll Griffith and Shirley Allen; and brothers, Larry Earl, L.G. and Robert Allen.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Frederick and Barbara Harvey; daughter, Jeanne Harvey and George 'Mack' Keeney; grandson, Ryan Harvey; great-grandchildren, Michael Anthony II and Katelyn Lowe; brothers and sisters, Simon and Lacy Allen, Harvey Allen, and our angel, Gloria Allen, Carolyn McClanahan and Jane Saxton.
She loved her wonderful, big family of ten siblings, all originally from North Carolina.
A special thanks to our 1st cousin, Mondel Harvey, for always calling his Aunt Teenie.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Tina's life will be held at a later date at Holden Beach, North Carolina, their 'summer home.'
