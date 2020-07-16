LAVON CAROLYN TREADWAY, age 60, of Boomer, died July 9, 2020. She was born January 18, 1969, in Wheelersburg, Ky., and was the daughter of the late Ralph and Helen Stephens Spears.
Surviving: Children, Jason Bailey (Tammy), Jennifer Nichols (Greg), Tina Treadway, and Roy J. Treadway (Bobbi); brother, Joe Spears, and sister, Loretta Bobbitt; and six grandchildren.
A celebration of Lavon's life will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Visitation is permitted to all and please respect the social distancing and wear a face covering.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.