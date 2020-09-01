LAWRENCE ALBERT WESTHAVER, 83, of Cottageville, WV, passed away August 26, 2020. Service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, September 3, at the Evans Church of God. Burial will follow in Blaine Memorial Cemetery, Cottageville with military rights by the Jackson County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m., Wednesday at the Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. Arrangements provided by Casto Family Funeral Homes of Evans, Ravenswood, Mason and New Haven, WV.
