It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce that LAWRENCE (LARRY) LEE CASSIS, 66, passed away on February 9, 2021, when he went to his Lord and Savior in the presence and comfort of his loving family. He was born October 2, 1954, in Charleston, WV, to Agnes and the late Paul Cassis. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Carol Price Cassis and his stepsons Britt Parcell (wife, Tabitha) and Jeremy Parcell; mother, Agnes Risk Cassis; brother, Dr. Stephen Cassis and his wife, Lisa Cassis; sister, Dr. Lisa Cassis and her husband, Dr. Robert Lodder. Larry was also close to his larger extended Cassis, Risk, Miller, Baisden, Price and Hajjar families. In addition to the love Larry expressed to his wife each and every day, Larry was the doting uncle and godfather to four nephews and one niece, Dr. Paul Cassis (and wife Dr. Spoorthi Cassis), Dr. Andrew Cassis (and wife Dr. Michelle Cassis), Mark Cassis, Andy Lodder and Laura Lodder.
Larry grew up and lived in Kanawha City for most of his life, working for his father's grocery store throughout his youth. He attended West Virginia University (WVU) and obtained dual Bachelor of Science degrees in accounting and physical therapy and remained a life-long WVU Mountaineer fan. He practiced physical therapy in Toledo, Ohio, before returning to establish a private practice physical therapy clinic in Kanawha City for several years where he helped countless numbers of patients suffering from physical health problems not only through his therapy skills, but also through his deep-found compassion and empathy.
Larry was a life-long member of St. George Orthodox Cathedral where he coached youth basketball and served as an altar boy. He was also a long-serving member of the Lions Club. In his church, city and professional life Larry was known to all as a heart-felt friend, always willing to listen to the problems and concerns of others while minimizing his own, lending a helping hand to those he barely knew and doing all of this with humility and grace. His kind nature came across in many ways, including humor where Larry made you smile and laugh even in difficult times. Larry loved sports, Myrtle Beach and being around family and friends, always inviting those he loved and knew to visit his home to share memories of their happy times together.
Larry was a loving and devoted son to his 98 year old mother, bringing her flowers, treats and checking on her multiple times each day. He called to check on the health and happiness of his brother, sister and several other family members and friends each and every day. His calls, loving manner, humor, and smile will be missed as Larry was the "glue" that held together the lives of many of us who knew and loved him.
We thank Larry's doctors and health care personnel of CAMC for their care and support.
Friends and family may visit at the St. George Orthodox Cathedral at 190 Court Street from 10 - 12 Noon followed by a funeral service at noon on Saturday February 13, 2021 with Rev. Father Joseph Hazar and The Right Rev. Father Olaf Scott officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and the observance of all social distancing guidelines are required.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. George Orthodox Cathedral or Foundation at 190 Court Street, Charleston, WV 25301. The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.