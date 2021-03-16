LAWRENCE DAVID BRYAN, 76, of Red House, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
He was born on December 29, 1944, in Huntington, to the late Rudolph and Emma Bryan.
Larry graduated from Huntington East High School. He was a graduate of WVU and was an avid fan. He was retired from BB&T insurance services as Vice President of Credit Insurance, and was well known to the WV banking industry and car dealerships. He was a generous and dedicated husband, father and grandfather; and and will be forever missed.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Freddie Bryan.
He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Vanessa Sue Booher Bryan; son, William David Bryan of Dallas, TX; daughter, Heatherly Ann Bryan (Marcos Silva) of Winfield; stepsons, Sean McCallister (Luciana) of Ardmore, OK, James McCallister (Mandy) of Eleanor; grandchildren, Yesinia Bryan Silva, Isabella Gutierrez, Wyatt McCallister, Serena Claire McCallister; and sister, Linda Dillon of Barboursville.
There is no service scheduled at this time.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.