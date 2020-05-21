LAWRENCE EDWARD FOSTER, age 83, of Smithers, died May 18, 2020.
He was born June 25, 1936, at Powellton and he was the son of the late Clarence and Evelyn Kazoo Foster.
He was a retired coal miner from Hawks Nest Mining.
Surviving: children Tonya Bleau (Kenneth) of Winston Salem and Keith E. Foster (Angela) of Smithers; grandchildren Heather (Pete) Santone, Kristin Foster, Mikey Foster,Colin Ross, Katya Ross and Caleb Ross; great-grandchildren Kiauna, Kylee, Kyrie and Brantlee; brothers William Foster (Dorothy) of Pratt and Donald Foster (Connie) of Powellton.
Special thanks to Brooke Foster and thanks to Fresinius Dialoglisis and to his Jan Care special buddies Parametics Shawn Mosley and Lennie Jarrett.
There will be a visitation from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Beginning at 2:45 p.m., Rev. Joe Darlington will officiate a brief service. Those attending are asked to maintain the social distance required.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Montgomery General Extended Care Unit, Montgomery, W.Va.