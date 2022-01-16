LAWRENCE GEORGE "LARRY" SCHMIDT, 89, of Monroe, North Carolina and formerly of South Charleston, West Virginia, died Friday, December 24, 2021 at the North Carolina State Veterans facility in Salisbury, North Carolina.
Larry was born on February 29, 1932 in South Charleston, WV to Lawrence John Schmidt and Angele Augusta Bougamont Schmidt and attended Charleston Catholic High School and later West Virginia University. He was a lifelong parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in South Charleston.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, and then worked at Roger Dean Chevrolet for many years. Later, he taught at Sissonville High School and West Virginia University. He recently celebrated his 79th Anniversary as a member of the Boy Scouts of America, an organization he dearly loved.
Mr. Schmidt was preceded in death by his loving wife Carolyn Jane Hutchinson Schmidt and son Timothy John Schmidt.
He is survived by sons Lawrence George Schmidt II (JoAnn) of Monroe, North Carolina, James Franklin Schmidt (Patti) of Palmetto, Florida; grandson Robert Schmidt (Courtney) , step-granddaughter, Keelin Wagoner (Jordan) and great grandsons Brayden and Cael Schmidt of Plano, Texas and William and Andrew Wagoner of Springfield, Tennessee; Beloved sister, Barbara Schmidt Burgy (Richard) of South Charleston, West Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in South Charleston, WV on February 5, 2022 at 11 a.m.