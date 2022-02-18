LAWRENCE "CORKY" HICKMAN, JR., 83, of Nitro, WV went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, following a long illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and June Hickman.; son, Radar Hickman; sister, Donna Burford.
Corky was retired from the US Navy and the US Postal Service. Corky was a devoted husband, wonderful dad and Papa. He enjoyed retirement, filling his days going to baseball games, trying different restaurants and taking his wife to the movies and on small trips.
Corky is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Rose; sons, Tommy, David and PJ; daughters, Kim and Amanda; sister, Kathy; 13 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Donte, Terrel, Nathan, Justin, Jonathon, Steven, Hayden and Nickolas. Special granddaughters, Alexis Dawn and Samantha Page.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Stephen Neese officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston with Military Honors.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, In Memory of Lawrence Hickman Jr., 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, WV 251767.