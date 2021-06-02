LAWRENCE JOSEPH "LARRY" GATENS, 80 of Charleston passed away Monday May 31, 2021 at his residence following a short illness.
Larry was born in Charleston on September 13, 1940, a son of the late Maurice & Emogene Stone Gatens. He was a retired machinist with Kanawha Electric with over 30 years of service and was an Air Force Veteran. Larry always had a joke to tell and was an avid fisherman.
Along with his parents he was preceded by his first wife, Linda Gatens; brother, Francis Gatens.
Larry is survived by his wife, Patricia Gatens; daughter, Danielle (Wes) Mullins of Dunbar; son, Anthony Gatens of Charleston; sister, Patricia Belcher of Charleston; two grandchildren, Tara (Scott) Thomas & Phoebe Gatens; two great grandchildren, Zander & Avery Thomas.
A time of visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 PM on Thursday June 3, 2021 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden. There will be no services.
Please be fully aware of the new CDC guidelines for wearing a mask when attending services. Unvaccinated persons must wear a mask and social distancing should still be observed by all.
