LAWRENCE KEITH PAXTON 83, of Mebane, North Carolina passed away June 9, 2021 at Mebane Ridge Assisted Living following a long illness.
He was a retired clerk for Conrail, a member of the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division from 1957 to 1960 and was still an active participant of the Screaming Eagles Foundation of the 101st Airborne Division Association. He served in the West Virginia Air National Guard. He was a member of the American Legion Post 200 as well as the Catholic Church. Lawrence was a life-long member of both the Charleston Moose Lodge 1444 and the Council 771 Knights of Columbus with 4th degree, coached eighteen years for the Charleston North-East Little League, and did a lot of community volunteer work.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Elizabeth Paxton; father, Roland Paxton; mother, Thelma Truman Hughart; brother, Darryl Peggs; and step-father, Marshall Gibson.
Surviving are his son, Keith Anthony Paxton (fianc e, Amy Campbell) of Mebane, North Carolina; step-sisters, Nancy Taylor of Dunbar, Kendra Blanton of Clay; and sister-in-law, Donna Crittendon of Campbells Creek.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle with Father Dominikus Baok officiating. Interment will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021 at the funeral home.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which still require face masks for to be worn by the unvaccinated and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the visitation or funeral service.
