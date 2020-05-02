LAWRENCE MATTHEW McAFEE, 58, of Ravenswood, passed away April 30, 2020, in Charleston Area Medical Center, Memorial Division, Charleston, W.Va. There will be no public services at this time. Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, W.Va.
Funerals for Saturday, May 2, 2020
Blake, Mary - 1 p.m., Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville.
Chapman, JoAnn - 1 p.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington; also streaming live, see obituary.
Cloxton, James - Noon, Haven of Rest Memory Gardens; also streaming live, see obituary.
Davenport, Minnie - 11 a.m., Meadow Haven Memorial Park Cemetery, Ingram Branch.
Perkins, Dana - 1 p.m., Clay Memorial Gardens, Clay.
Roberts, Shirley - 11 a.m., Whites Cemetery, Hamlin.
Thornhill, Alexis - 2 p.m., Nighbert Memorial United Methodist Church, Logan.
Wehrle, Geneva - Noon, Hanna-Neeley Cemetery, Big Chimney.
Zickefoose, Linda - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.