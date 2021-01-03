Lawrence Pistore

LAWRENCE EDWARD "LARRY" PISTORE 80, of Eleanor passed away Thursday December 31, 2020 at Elmcroft of Teays Valley memory care unit. He was the owner/operator of the IGA store in Eleanor for 30 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Eleanor and a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Hurricane. Larry loved to serve the lord and was always willing to help in any way possible. He served as deacon, Sunday school teacher and AWANA leader.
Born May 2, 1940 in South Charleston he was the son of the late Ralph Pistore and Annie Chandler Pistore.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Betty Pistore; children, Bradford Pistore, Tammy Pistore, Celesta Pistore and Brandon Pistore; grandchildren,
Bethani Turley, Jarren Johnson, Jenison Binion and Jate Preece; brother, Billy Pistore and sister, Mary Jane Burkhart. Larry is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of Elmcroft of Teays Valley for their care and compassion.
Graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., on Tuesday January 5, 2021 at Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor with Pastor David Panaro Jr. and Pastor Greg Johnson officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the Pistore family by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.