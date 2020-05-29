Lawrence "Squeaky" Young III

LAWRENCE E. "SQUEAK" YOUNG III, age 40, of Powellton, passed away on May 22, 2020. He was born August 11, 1979, in Montgomery to Lawrence and Jeanette Young of Powellton.
He was a graduate of Valley High School, class of 1997. He loved to hunt and fish. He was very kind, loving, and had a huge heart.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Lawrence Young Sr.; maternal grandfather, Lonnie Christian; aunts, Debbie Young, Judy Christian, and Sheila Christian; and cousin, Brian Sparks.
Survivors: his parents; his beloved daughter, Ava Elise Young, "Monkey," who he loved and cherished more than anything in this world; sister, Jenny (Ryan) McFee; nephews, Kelan (Kelly) McFee, Kevin McFee, and Jason McFee; his special sidekick, Tabitha Grace Young, who called him "Bee"; paternal grandmother, Tressie Young of N.C.; and maternal grandmother, Dovie Christian of Beckley. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family, who loved him dearly.
Service will be Friday at 1 p.m. at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Pastor Brenda Neil officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.