Lawrence W. Raines Jr.

LAWRENCE W. "LARRY" RAINES JR., 76, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House.
He was born on January 28, 1944. Larry was a graduate of DuPont High School, Class of 1962. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea and Vietnam and was a disabled Veteran. Larry was active with the Vet Center in Charleston. He was a member of the United Mine Workers, Local 2236, having worked for Kanawha Mining and Carbon Fuel. Larry was a Christian and attended the Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Mae Raines; his brother, Richard "Rick" Raines; and his aunt, Carrie "Goldie" Davis.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Raines, of 54 years; daughter, Lisa (Chris) of Scott Depot; son, Larry (Heather) of Charleston; grandchildren, Laurance, Taylor, Ethan, Taylor and Shelby; special great-grandsons, LJ and Rhett; great-granddaughter, Nora; sisters, Norma (Jesse) Cook, Connie (Gary) Jones , Elizabeth (Bruce) Dunlap; brothers, Gary Michael (Peggy) Raines and David (Debi) Raines; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Committal service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 22, at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, with Pastor Mike Long officiating.
The funeral procession will depart at 12:15 p.m. on Monday from Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, while attending the services, please adhere to the Federal, State and CDC guidelines for social distancing and it is recommended that proper face mask be worn.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311 or Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church, 320 Campbells Creek Drive, Charleston, WV 25306.
