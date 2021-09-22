LCpl. James Michael White

LANCE CORPORAL JAMES MICHAEL WHITE, 71, of Rand went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Friday September 17, 2021.
Mike was born April 22, 1950 in Ohley, WV on Cabin Creek. He attended church at Farrar Memorial Baptist Church, Rand. Mike was a Marine Veteran, having served 4 years in the Vietnam Conflict, and 4 years in the Air National Guard in Charleston. Mike was a member of the American Legion Post 20. He attended Charleston Junior College where he earned a 2 year Business Degree. Mike retired from Kanawha County Courthouse with 30 years of service, and had 11 years in the Mining Industry.
Preceded in death by parents, James Earl and Nanny Loretta (Jarrell) White; sister, Peggy Sue White; brothers, Mitchelle Dean White, Freddy Jean White, and Bobby "Moose" White; and a son, Rocky Edens.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 26 years, Joyce Lynn (Parsons) White of Rand; daughter, Pamela Parsons of Rand; brother, Ronald White of Buford, Georgia; 3 granddaughters, Allie Parsons of St. Albans, Caprea Parsons of Cary, North Carolina, and Malliyah Stinson of Rand; 2 grandsons, Gibreal Powell of Charleston, and JaHeim Parsons of Rand; 2 special great-grandchildren, Adrianna Mae-Lynn Walker of St. Albans, and Krimsyn Dehaven Powell of Glasgow; a great-granddaughter soon to be arriving, Brielle Mikaela Allaine Walker; and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be 11 a.m., Friday, September 24, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Pastor Jack Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.