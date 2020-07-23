Essential reporting in volatile times.

LEAFY FISHER, 84, of St. Albans, passed away on July 21, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 27, at Cunningham Memorial Park Mausoleum in St. Albans, WV. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.