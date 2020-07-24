LEAFY MAE FISHER, 84, of St. Albans, WV, passed away on July 21, 2020. Born on October 26, 1935 in Charleston, WV, she was a daughter of the late Bilton Richardson Scott and Helen Greybill Scott. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, B.Dale Fisher and her siblings, Bilton "Bick" Scott and William "Bill" Scott. Leafy was an avid reader and loved to crochet. She is survived by her children, Cathy Richardson of Nitro, WV and Jeffrey Fisher of St. Albans and a host of nieces and nephews, A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday. July 27, at Cunningham Memorial Park Mausoleum in St. Albans. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com
