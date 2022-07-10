Leah Beth Barker

February 18, 1968 July 4, 2022 LEAH BARKER of Dunbar, died in her sleep on July 4th after a long illness. She was born in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba in 1968 to her Navy parents. Larry Barker, Jr. and Lonna McClure Barker.
She was preceded in death by the father she adored and lovingly cared for during his final illness, Larry. She was also preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Lawrence and Oeda Barker, and maternal Grandparents Leola Humphreys and Darrell McClure.
She is survived by her Mother, Lonna Barker. Her heart: her sons, Nicholas of Morgantown and Jayden of Dunbar. Sister Laura Barker of California, Aunts: Connie Roadcap and Karen McClure and Uncles: Randy and Stuart Humphreys. And Step Grandmother Mary Ann McClure. Also, Special friends Bernie Drennen and Sister Friend Amy Bowe.
Leah was a gentle crusader, sometimes an outspoken advocate for those who needed a voice. She saw hungry people she fed them, or homeless animals she found them homes. She was an encouraging voice in a storm even when she was enduring storms in her own life. She experienced a great deal of pain in her life, but always had a mischievous inviting smile and sparkling eyes that said, "we can do this!". She knew adversity but never lost the ability to feel the pain of others.
Anyone who came into contact with her did not forget her. She loved well, fought hard, gave generously of heart and hand and above all adored her boys…when asked how he was doing Jayden said through his sadness, "It gives me comfort to know, Mom is no longer in pain or suffering. She went through so much in her lifetime and now she's free and with her father."
Be free, Leah.
Services will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation 520 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston WV 25302 on Monday, July 11. Visitation at 1 p.m., and service at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please make donations toward her final expenses to: Leah Barker Memorial Fund, Kimba Federal Credit Union 1830, Roxalana Rd. Dunbar, WV 25064.