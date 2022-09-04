LEAH ISABEL STRICKLAND, 14, of Elkview, W.Va., became a Heavenly Angel on August 31, 2022. Leah was a very caring, and compassionate soul that always strived for perfection. She was an honor student at Herbert Hoover High School and loved to play soccer, run, swim, travel, and was an avid roller coaster junkie. She played on HHHS girls soccer team and ran with the cross country team. She swam as a part of the Elkland Rapids and played travel soccer with the Clash '08 girls team. Leah had just obtained her soccer referee license. She was a member of Christ Church United Methodist and was active in their youth group. She is survived by her parents; Michael A. Strickland, and Emily L. (Allio) Strickland and brothers; Brett M. Strickland and Kristian A. Strickland, grandparents; Cecil and Wilma (Seabolt) Strickland and Randy and Janet (Hurst) Allio, great grandparent; ES Hurst; best friend Jasmine Mace, and several loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. A celebration of life service will be at 4 p.m. on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Christ Church United Methodist at 1221 Quarrier St. Charleston, WV with Rev. Dr. Jay Parkins and Rev. Dr. Randall Flanagan officiating. The 4:00pm service will be live streamed on the Christ Church United Methodist Facebook page. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Christ Church United Methodist. Immediately following the service, there will be a social gathering for anyone that would like to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Leah Strickland Scholarship Fund for Herbert Hoover High School Students to Poca Valley Bank P.O. Box 69 Elkview, WV 25071. Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.