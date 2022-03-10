LEAH KATHLEEN BLAKE 58 of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully March 6th, 2022, after a courageous battle with Leukemia. She was born to Gary and Nancy Walker, December 10th, 1963. She was a well-loved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Leah was a graduate of DuPont High School Class of '82. She worked most recently as a deputy assessor at the Kanawha County Assessor's office. No matter where she went, she never met a stranger and once you knew her you loved her. She lit up any room she ever walked in and touched the lives of so many.
She was preceded in death by her Father: Gary Walker; Uncle: Sonny Walker; Grandparents Shotgun and Ruby Johnson, Carl and Retta Walker.
Sheis survived by her Mother, Nancy Walker; Husband James (Jimmy) Blake; Children- Sabra Blake, Jordan Janice Blake; Grandchild- Avery Blake; Brothers -Gary Mary Walker Jr, Charlie Missie Walker; Nephews-Christopher, Tra, Zac, Josh, Brandon and Timmy; Great Niece-Gracie; and a host of other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday March 12, 2022 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., on Friday March 11, 2022 at the Funeral Home.