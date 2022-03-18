LEAH MAE ROSS, 91, of Kenna, was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Leah was born October 29, 1930 to Bernard and Edith Mollohan. She married Dennis Ross on June 21, 1947. Together they worked hard and raised four children in both Dixie and Valley Fork. Leah and Dennis made their final home in Kenna, WV.
Leah raised her baby sister Betty for many years as a child herself. When she met Dennis and they married, Leah wanted nothing but a good life for her own children. She and Dennis always raised a garden and Leah cooked and canned and made sure everyone had full bellies. She loved nothing more than having her family together and cooking big meals. We all know Leah loved animals too; especially cats. Her face would light up anytime she saw a cat or talked about one. Leah was always laughing and singing. Everyone enjoyed her songs right up until she passed. She also loved her lipstick; she always had her violet lipstick on.
Leah is survived by her daughters Linda Ross of Pinch and Marva Ledbetter of Teays Valley and her son Ricky Ross of Kenna; seven grandchildren, Missy (Wade), Jennifer, Michael, Amy (Bob), David (Kari), Matthew, and Erin (Michael); and 13 great grandchildren.
Leah was proceeded in death by her husband of 70 years, Dennis, and her son Dennis Ross Jr. (DJ), and her brothers Marvin, Gene, and Ernest; and sisters Juanita and Betty. We have comfort in knowing Leah is in Heaven laughing and singing with her loved ones and watching over her family.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Clay Health Center in Big Otter for the care they provided to Leah in the final years of her life as well as the staff of Kanawha Charleston Hospice and the Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston for the care during her final days.
In honor of Leah's wishes, her body will be donated to WVU. A memorial service will be held to celebrate Leah's life on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Goshen Baptist Church in Kenna, WV following the morning church service.
The family suggests donations to Kanawha Charleston Hospice Care.