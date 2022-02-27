October 31, 1924 February 25, 2022
LEAH MAY (BURKHART) McMORRAN died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, February 25, 2022.
A native of Pittsburgh, PA, Leah May graduated from Verona High School. During WWII, she worked for General Electric as a comptroller operator. In 1946, she was elected to serve on the Youth Board of Monongahela Presbytery, where she met and subsequently married the love of her life, William (Bill) McMorran. After raising their family in Pittsburgh, they moved to the Charleston, West Virginia area for the next 40 years. In 2017, she returned to Pittsburgh to live with her niece, Donna Schano.
Leah May lived her commitment to the church and community. She always ended up being the President of an organization, including the Parent Teacher Association (PTA), Girl Scouts, Charleston Pilot Club and in the Presbyterian Church as an Elder in the Kanawha Presbyterian Church and other capacities as Moderator of the Parkersburg Presbytery and West Virginia Presbytery Women. With her husband, Bill, they led the Crafton Heights and the Kanawha Presbyterian Youth Groups. Leah May was "Volunteer of the Year" at the Charleston Area Medical Center in 2017 and for many years, was delivering meals through Meals on Wheels.
Leah May cherished her family. Preceded in death by her husband, the Reverend William G. McMorran, Jr., she is survived by her children and their spouses - William (Carla) in Los Angeles, CA, Kathy Murray (Alan) in NYC, NY, Chuck (Julie) in Ponte Vedra, FL and Mary Helen Earle (Michael) in Raleigh, NC along with her 5th child, Donna Jeane Schano in Pittsburgh, PA. In addition, she thoroughly loved her grandchildren, Mark, David (Jenise) Bill (Valerie), Jennifer, Charles, Lindy, Jeffery, Ginger (Grant), Chloe, Kylie, James and Elizabeth (Ryan) and great-grandchildren, Elliana, Ryan, William, Lukas and Desiree, along with loving nieces and nephews. There are many other individuals who have adopted her as their "Mother" or "Grandmother". Only love can describe what she brought to each person in her own special way.
There will be a visitation at 10 a.m. until the Memorial Service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 5th, at Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church, followed by a luncheon at Oakmont Country Club. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be made to the Charleston Area Medical Center at www.camcfoundation.org or to the Lauri Ann West Community Center at www.lauriannwestcc.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services Inc., Oakmont, PA.