LEANN MILLER, 64, of Charleston passed away December 23, 2020 at CAMC General Division following a long illness.
She was a dispatcher for ADT and a member of Brown United Methodist Church, Charleston.
Preceding her in death were her mother, Luetta Belcher and sister, Dotty Pinson.
Surviving are her husband, Norman Miller; son, John Miller (Devin) of Poca; father, Ronnie Belcher of Charleston; sisters, Marsha Payton (Sam) of Cross Lanes, Terri Lucas of Charleston; and grandchildren, Dustin Miller and Lauren Bethel.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Cross Lanes, with her cousin, Mike Skiles officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the Mausoleum Chapel on Tuesday.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
