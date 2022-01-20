LEE ALLEN HORROCKS, 73, of Mt. Nebo, passed away early Wednesday morning, January 19th, 2022 at WVU Medicine - JW Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown .
Born December 14th, 1948 in Charleston, West Virginia, Lee was a son of the late James Charles and Rovina Ramsey Horrocks.
Survivors include his three children, Amber Nicole Fleming of Boomer, WV, and Leanna Rose Horrocks and Matthew Edward Horrocks both of Mt. Nebo; grandsons Michael and Jacob Fleming; brother Kenneth Horrocks (Patsy) of Bentree, WV, sisters Doris Brown and Rose Stevens both of Jodie, WV; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Sara Ann Billheimer Horrocks on March 27, 2021; and siblings Donnie Horrocks, Bill Hess, Dallas Horrocks, Tommy Horrocks and Ruth Jones.
Lee was a very loving and caring man who had a wonderful sense of humor.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy, and worked as a coal miner lastly with High Power Energy.
At his request, Lee has been cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.
Smith Funeral & Cremation Care of Westover / Morgantown, is providing care and guidance to the family.
