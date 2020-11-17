ALBERT "LEE" HIGGINBOTHAM, 69, of Buffalo passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Cabell Huntington Hospital following a short illness. He was a 1969 graduate of Buffalo High School, a self-employed mechanic, and a farmer.
Born January 6, 1951, he was the son of the late Ernest E. Higginbotham and Maxine Knapp Higginbotham. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bryan E. Higginbotham, and Larry C. Higginbotham.
Survivors include his sons, Tristan L. (Erica) Higginbotham of Leon, and Brett Higginbotham of Leon; granddaughter, Riley; grandson, Jase; sister, Betty Higginbotham of Columbus, Ohio; as well as several nephews, nieces, and extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Raynes Funeral Home Buffalo with Pastor Randy Parsons and Pastor Mitchell Burch officiating. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and out of respect for the family, facial coverings will be required inside the building and social distancing will be observed.
Condolences may be sent to the Higginbotham family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements