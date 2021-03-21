LEEDESSEL TAWNEY (MATTHEWS) 91, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 19, 2021 at her residence.
She was born in Charleston to the late Ernest Lee and Spicy Agnes Phillips Matthews. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Kelly Tawney, Jr. and Richard Herschel Reed; sisters, Ernie Barnier and Garnet Miller; brothers, Ernest Matthews, Frank Matthews and Ronnie Matthews.
LeeDessel was retired from the Columbus Dispatch, Columbus, Ohio. She worked as a teletype setter and proof reader for the Charleston Gazette and Daily Mail.
She was a Christian and graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School, class of 1947.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Richard "Pete" Reed of St. Albans, Carl Norman Reed of Jacksonville, NC., Larry Reed of Lexington, SC., Pam Miller (John) of St. Albans, Deborah White of Kentucky and Diana Johnson (Doug) of Grand Island, NE; sister, Connie Matthews Hicks of Belleview, FL. Also surviving are 22 grandchildren and several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
The family has ask that you wear a mask and that social distancing be observed throughout the visitation and services.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Scott Bandy officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dawn Marie Cullen, Regina Lynn Abare, Kari Byrnside, Julie Binion, Brittany Cullen, Avory Albert, Kylie Binion, Laynie Binion, Kay Reed and Mary Byrnside for helping with caregiving duties above and beyond during this difficult journey of Alzheimer's disease. Also special thanks to HospiceCare nurses, Amanda and Jennifer.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Alzheimers Association, No Kill Animal Shelters or HospiceCare.
You may visit LeeDessel's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Reed family.