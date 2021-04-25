LEILA KAY MARBLE, 76, of Kanawha City, passed away on April 22, 2021. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Thurs., April 29, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with visitation one hour prior. Wearing of masks and social distancing will be required. A full obituary will be forthcoming. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.
