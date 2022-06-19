LEILA KEETON MARTIN, age 81, died May 27, 2022. She was born July 17, 1940 in Western Springs IL to Eda Katherine Soule and James Hamilton Keeton, a United Airlines pilot based in Chicago. She and her sister Connie had an idyllic childhood in Western Springs. The family moved to Meridian MS so that the girls would have the advantage of teen years near family in the South. Leila graduated from Meridian High School. She earned her BA degree from Randolph-Macon Woman's College, spending her junior year in Madrid, Spain. After college, Leila lived in Georgetown and worked at the Bolivian Embassy in Washington. While in Georgetown she met and soon married Frank Jackson Martin, Jr., an Army JAG officer stationed at the Pentagon.
They lived in North Springfield, then in Clifton, Fairfax County, and Alexandria northern Virginia until 2005. They attended the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Burke where Leila, as leader, and Frank as her assistant, served as JYF youth group leaders (a very happy time for them). In Alexandria, they attended Immanuel Church-on-the-Hill on Seminary Road where they sang in the choir. Leila worked editing materials for and organizing conferences on environmental compliance and in 2004-5, as employee of the year, was awarded a trip to Nigeria in Africa. After they both retired, Leila and Frank divided their time between Charleston WV, where their daughter and her family lived, and Magnolia Springs AL, where Leila's parents had in their retirement established a home. In WV they attended St. John's Episcopal Church, Charleston, and in AL they attended Saint Paul's Chapel, Magnolia Springs, and sang in the choir. She was a member of the Belmont Garden Club in Charleston, the Magnolia Springs Garden Club in AL, the Foley Book and Study Club, and Baldwin County Read Aloud in AL.
Leila loved every aspect of gardening from clearing beds, to burning brush, to harvesting vegetables and flowers. She worked in Charleston's Manna Meal (soup kitchen) garden. She created and sold flower arrangements at church, with all proceeds benefiting Manna Meal. She loved to cook, polish the silver and set out the finest for dinner parties, play charades, sew homemade Halloween costumes, look at old family photo albums with her children and grandchildren, take sunset cruises on the Magnolia River, and (often with Frank) gather somewhere once every year with her Meridian high school girlfriends, the "Dateless Dolls." She was an enthusiastic and graceful dancer and was always up for attending live theater and other cultural events.
Leila is survived by her husband Frank of Charleston WV, sister Constance (Connie) Keeton Baker of Fairfax Station VA, daughter Jessica Martin Lane of Charleston WV (Jim), son Woodson Jackson Martin of Atherton, CA (Kelly), son James Taylor Martin of New Orleans, grandchildren Amanda Beaumont Lane of Memphis TN, Mary Keeton Lane of Cincinnati OH, Keeton Leonard Martin and John Arthur (Jake) Martin both of Atherton CA, and nieces, nephews and cousins dear to her.
Memorial Service will be at 10 a.m., on Saturday, June 25, at St. John's Episcopal Church, Charleston - reception to follow. Attire: colors of the flower garden.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Paul's Chapel Magnolia Springs https://stpaulsms.org/ or to Manna Meal in Charleston https://www.mannameal.org/ are appreciated.