LELA ALIFF PAVLICK, of Ludington, Mich., passed away on April 17, 2020, in Southlake, Texas. She will always be remembered as a loving mother, daughter, wife and friend to all who knew and loved her.
She was born on April 28, 1938, in Richmond, Va., to Dr. James Paul Aliff and Dorothy Nagel Aliff. Lela was the eldest of four siblings and grew-up in Kanawha City, W.Va., graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Morris Harvey College in Charleston, W.Va., and later receiving a teaching certificate. She was a beloved and dedicated First Grade teacher for 15 years at Oakwood and J.E. Robbin Elementary Schools in Charleston, W.Va., where she was so popular that there was a waiting list to get into her classroom.
Her spiritual gifts were hospitality and encouragement, which she lovingly shared with her family, friends Garden Club and P.E.O. Chapter Sisters in Ludington, Mich.
Lela was very active in her churches in Charleston, W.Va., and Ludington, Mich., where she sang soprano in the choir and helped in the children's ministry.
She had an infectious smile, mischievous sense of humor, adventurous spirit, love of cooking, travel and entertaining family and friends at their homes in Ludington, Mich., and Green Valley, Ariz.
Lela is survived by her devoted husband of 38 years and High School sweetheart, John Pavlick of Southlake, Texas; brother, Tom Aliff of Hurricane, W.Va.; sister, Paula Newell of Houston, Texas; daughter, Anne McGee of Haslet, Texas; son, Christopher Morris of Hurricane, W.Va.; son, Matthew Morris of Ludington, Mich.; granddaughter, Sarah Morris of Huntington, W.Va.; grandson, Michael Morris of Hurricane, W.Va., and grandson, Ryan Foley of Ludington, Mich.
Lela was a caring second mother for John's children and their families, Lisa Howse of Southlake, Texas, Terri Helfrich of Richmond, Va., John Pavlick of Brooklyn, N.Y., David Pavlick of East Brunswick, N.J., and adored by step-grandchildren Heather Hughes, Joshua Blubaugh, Trevor Howse and Mickey Pavlick.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, and youngest brother, Charles Aliff.
The Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. CST on April 24 at Bluebonnet Hills Mausoleum, with a reception to follow at the home of her daughter, Anne McGee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, https://www.desertmuseum.org/support/ongoing/memorial.php.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.blue bonnethills.com.