LELA ANNE (TAWNEY) GOFF, 78, of Looneyville, WV passed away on August 30, 2021 in Charleston, WV after a brief illness.
Lela Anne was born in Spencer, WV to Frieda (Vineyard) Tawney and Garrison Tawney on January 7, 1943. She was an avid participant in 4-H since her youth, attributing the organization to helping her grow and mature as an adolescent, and in helping her become a leader of a local 4-H club as an adult. Some of her favorite 4-H activities included attending Roane County 4-H Camp, and 4-H Girls State. Anne was a 4-H Pin Wearer who completed the Charting program as a member and was accepted into the 4-H All Stars organization. She was especially proud of achieving the Lady of the West Virginia Golden Horseshoe award in 1956. She was a Class of 1960 graduate of Spencer High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from West Virginia University in 1963 and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She married Vernon "Dick" Goff on May 30, 1964 in Spencer, WV.
Anne prioritized her many roles in life including being a loving Wife, caring Mother and Grandmother, Mother-in-Law, homemaker, cheerleader, Aunt, teacher, mentor, 4-H Leader, faithful Christian, chef, nurse, gardener, and many things in between. She will be dearly missed by all of her friends and family.
Anne is preceded in death by her parents, Frieda (Vineyard) Tawney and Garrison Tawney.
Anne is survived by her husband, Vernon Ellis Goff; her sons and daughter in-laws Matthew and Penny Goff, Nathan and Dr. Amy Goff, and Adam and Caren Goff; her grandchildren Adelee, Vivienne, Annabelle and Luke Goff; her sister Janice (Tawney) Cooper, brother-in-law Cliff Cooper and nephew Aaron Cooper; and dear friend, Mary Pauer.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m.~ Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, WV with Pastor Carl Tribet officiating. Burial will follow at Fred Vineyard Family Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday.
A separate memorial service for friends and family will be held in Putnam County at a later date.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, WV for the excellent care of Anne and her family.
Donations may be made to the Lela Anne Goff 4-H Youth Camp scholarship fund.
Donations may be sent to: Roane County 4-H Foundation Endowment, c/o Lela Anne Goff 4-H Camp Scholarship Fund, 110 Parking Plaza, Spencer, WV 25276. OR Putnam County 4-H Leaders Association, c/o Lela Anne Goff 4-H Camp Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 368, Eleanor, WV 25070
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com