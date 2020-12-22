LELA HOPE ABBOTT ELMORE, 87, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19 at Charleston General Hospital from a short illness. She resided with her daughter Kathryn after losing her home in the Clendenin flood of 2016.
She was the last remaining child of the late Rev. James Early and Nona Fannie Short Abbott and was a member of Fairview Baptist Church, Clendenin. Lela was a graduate of Walton High School and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed singing old gospel hymns with family, clogging, watching deer in the front yard, and attending her grandkids' sports activities.
She was preceded in death by her husband George "Ebry" Edward Elmore of 59 years and brothers Otto Abbott, James Abbott, and Brice Abbott; sisters Sybil Carte, Erla Patton, Doris Horton, Maxine Hunt, Norma Schoolcraft, Martha Susan Parsons, and Madge Ray; son-in-law Hoy "Daniel" Rule; and grandchildren Sherry, Brittany, Ava Marie, and Everleigh Blackwell; and stillborn siblings Nobel, Julie, and Guy. She is survived by her daughters, Charlotte Coreen Blackwell (Gary), and Kathryn Loraine Rule both of Clendenin; grandchildren Brett Blackwell (Elizabeth), Christopher Blackwell, Georgia Barido (Michael), Rachel Ghadiali (Neil), D. Aaron Rule (Brittany); great-grandchildren Haylli, Kylli, Bailey, Gabriel, and Lilleigh; Joshua and Dalton; Andrew and Garritt; Kinley and Emmitt; great-great grandchildren Laylenn, Parkyr, Khloey, Kyle, Kaydenn, Tahli, and Rhalli.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Fairview Memory Gardens Cemetery Fund at Poca Valley Bank P.O. Box 1235 Clendenin, WV 25045. Pursuant to her request, there will be no services. Burial will be at the Fairview Memory Gardens in Clendenin. Condolences may be expressed online at www.maticsfuneralhome.com.