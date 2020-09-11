LELA MAY WILSHERE, 77, of Dunbar, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 30, 2020.
She was born on May 1, 1942, in Charleston, to the late William Asa and Inez Lambert.
In the fall of 1947, Lela accepted Christ as her personal Savior after hearing a Bible story at the City Bible Center Church in Charleston. Upon graduating from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1960, she attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC, where she met her future husband. John and Lela were married on May 30, 1964 and graduated a year later. Lela became a stay-at-home mom, a fact for which John and her children are eternally grateful. After rearing their children, John and Lela enjoyed traveling around the world including trips to Alaska, Greece, Belgium, Holland, Luxembourg, Spain, Hong Kong, Puerto Rico, Montreal, Cozumel, and Bermuda. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a 7-day cruise of the Hawaiian Islands.
Lela was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church in St. Albans and loved the fellowship and camaraderie of her church family. Lela strived to live life in accordance with her favorite quote: "Only one life, twill soon be past, only what's done for Christ will last."
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Gary and Charles Lambert; and sister-in-law, Shirley Lambert.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, John Wilshere, Sr.; son, John Wilshere, Jr., and wife Regina of Bridgeport; daughter, Michelle Wilshere of Dunbar; granddaughters, Amanda Wilshere and her fianc Matt Foust of Bluffton, OH, Katelyn Aguilar and husband Gerardo of Bridgeport, and Jessica Wilshere and her fianc Anthony Trupo of Fairmont; great-grandchildren, Saphira, Caspian, and Evolett, also of Bridgeport.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 701 MacCorkle Ave SW, St. Albans with Pastor Mike Hager officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Faith Missionary Baptist Church, PO Box 346, St Albans, WV 25177.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.