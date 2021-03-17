LELAH "MYRL" BAILEY, age 93, of Tariff, West Virginia, passed away on March 14, 2021. Myrl was born in Calhoun County, West Virginia, September 15, 1927, the daughter of Okey D. and Mae Badgett Bailey. She was a homemaker and was a member of Henry's Fork Baptist Church.
She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Paul, and three brothers, Basil, Hollie and Delmar. She is survived by her three children, Randall Bailey (Joyce) of Tariff, West Virginia, Richard Bailey (Patty) of Palestine, Texas, and Rita Gainer (Gordon) of Spencer, West Virginia, seven grandchildren, Ronald Bailey, Jennifer Thurman, Shannon Eagle, Jessica Taylor, Samantha Lynch, Lindsay Gainer and Megan Gainer, nine great grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Upper Fink Cemetery at Minnora, Calhoun County, West Virginia.
Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home is providing the family with arrangements.
