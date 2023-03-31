Leland Bryant McGraw Mar 31, 2023 46 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LELAND BRYANT McGRAW, 64, of Belva died on March 25, 2023, at home. He was born in Fayetteville on March 29, 1958 to the late Louie Junior and Patricia Ann Lewis McGraw.He is survived by his sister Debra Ramsey of Dixie, and brother Byron Louie McGraw of Columbia, SC.Per his wishes there will be no service or visitation.O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements.Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Recommended for you Local Spotlight JoAnn Harris Mary Eleanor Gray Dorothy Alice Martin Mary Katherine Rose Charolette Darlene Casto Phyllis Jean Sundin Manley Janice C. Young Strickland Christopher Wayne Howard Charles Edwards Gannon Jr. Judith M. Sneed Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 31, 2023 Daily Mail WV Elkview author releases latest children's book Charleston children's author channels passion into publishing Chris Ellis: Canine companion welcome on walks 'Rocket Boys' author hopes more Coalwood stories coming to the screen Morgantown native releases debut solo album, 'Appalachian Gothic'