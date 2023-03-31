Thank you for Reading.

LELAND BRYANT McGRAW, 64, of Belva died on March 25, 2023, at home. He was born in Fayetteville on March 29, 1958 to the late Louie Junior and Patricia Ann Lewis McGraw.

He is survived by his sister Debra Ramsey of Dixie, and brother Byron Louie McGraw of Columbia, SC.

