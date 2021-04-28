LELIA KAY CHORECH MARBLE, 76, of Charleston, passed on to her heavenly home on April 22, 2021.
Born August 6, 1944, Kay was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Kay was born in Akron, Ohio, but grew up in Charleston, WV. She is a graduate from Charleston High School and went on to get both her bachelors and masters degrees from West Virginia University. Her love for foreign languages drove her passion to become both a French and Spanish teacher for many different schools, throughout Kanawha County.
Kay loved frequenting antique stores and anything West Virginia related. A fan of the Vandalia gathering, ramp dinners and Canaan Valley, Kay was a true Mountaineer, cheering on WVU and loved anything to do with the Mountain State. She was an avid craftswoman as she loved to knit and sew clutch purses. Furthermore she loved researching her family genealogy and visiting family in other states.
A long time member of South Hills Presbyterian Church and more frequently, a member of First Presbyterian Church of Charleston. Kay was a devoted christian and cherished her relationship with the lord. She served as a Deacon and worked with children's ministries.
She is preceded in death by both of her parents. Her beloved mother, Myrtle MacDaniel and father Mike "Pop" Chorech.
Kay is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Curt Marble. Her son; Matthew Marble of Morgantown, WV. Her son and daughter in law; Jamie and Christina Marble of Charleston, WV. Grandchildren; Jameson, Landry and Presley. Brother Larry Riggs of Birmingham, AL.
The family would like to extend our genuine thanks and gratitude to Bellaire at Devonshire, memory care home. For the outstanding care and love given by all staff.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be given to the Alzheimer's Association, 1601 2nd Ave., Charleston, WV 25387.
A service to Honor the Life of Kay will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 29 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with interment following in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
Memories of Kay may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.