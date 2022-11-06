Thank you for Reading.

Lelia Lois (Brown) Atkins
SYSTEM

LELIA LOIS (BROWN) ATKINS, 93, of Dunbar, WV passed away Tuesday November 1, 2022 at the Oakridge Center with family by her side. She was born on August 13, 1929 in Frankford, WV to Butler Brown and Ora Jefferies Brown.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years George E Atkins and his daughter Marilyn O'Neil: her former husband, Ernest Smith, father of her three children, four sisters Lucille Carstetter, Lorraine White, Laverne Perry and Louise McSwain: beloved grandsons, Jeff Smith and Dan Baker.

Tags

Recommended for you