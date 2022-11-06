LELIA LOIS (BROWN) ATKINS, 93, of Dunbar, WV passed away Tuesday November 1, 2022 at the Oakridge Center with family by her side. She was born on August 13, 1929 in Frankford, WV to Butler Brown and Ora Jefferies Brown.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years George E Atkins and his daughter Marilyn O'Neil: her former husband, Ernest Smith, father of her three children, four sisters Lucille Carstetter, Lorraine White, Laverne Perry and Louise McSwain: beloved grandsons, Jeff Smith and Dan Baker.
She and her nine sisters grew up in Greenbrier County on the family's dairy farm where they developed a strong work ethic. She graduated from Renick High School in Renick, WV and studied nursing at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.
Lois retired after a long career from Tincher Dental Lab in South Charleston, WV. She was a loving and devoted mother, sister, and grandmother. She enjoyed walking, gardening and cooking for her family.
Lois is survived by her children: Barbara Smith of Cross Lanes, WV, Susan Baker Walhalla, SC and Clinton Smith and his wife Rebecca of Hurricane, WV; her sisters Lillian Skaff, Charleston, WV, Layuna Rapp, Renick, WV, Loretta Rapp, Renick, WV, Lena Baldwin, Buffalo, NY and Lynda Mellert, Riverview, FL. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jimmy Cox, Palm City, Florida , Jon Casto (Krista), Cross Lanes, WV, Melanie Holcomb (Paul) Walhalla, SC, Kara Wade (Jeff), South Charleston, WV and Rhianna Smith (fiancé, Brian), St Albans, WV. She is also survived by eight great grandchildren and one great great grandchild
The visitation will be held Monday, November 7, 2022 at Snodgrass Funeral Home 4122 MacCorkle Ave SW, South Charleston, WV from 4 - 6 p.m. Funeral service will follow after visitation at 6 p.m. Burial and committal service will be held at Rosewood Cemetery, Lewisburg, WV Tuesday November 8, 2022 at 2 p.m.