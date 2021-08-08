LEMON JACOB BENNETT of Oak Hill, WV passed away surrounded by family on Friday, August 6, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021 in the White Funeral Home, Summersville. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday one-hour prior to the funeral services
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.