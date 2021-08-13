LEMUEL RAY WILLIAMS 70, of St. Albans, WV passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 after a short illness. Lemuel, or Lemmy, as he was best known, was born May 9, 1951 to the late Reba Roberts-Johnson and James Williams. He was also preceded in death by his twin sister, Linda Payne and sister Barbara Ramella.
Lemmy was retired from the City of St. Albans where he worked for over twenty years. Prior to that position, he was employed by Chartier's Paving Company in Nitro, WV. He was known for his yearly vegetable garden and immaculate lawn. He worked hard all of his life and never hesitated to volunteer his time to help his neighbors when needed. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 52 years, Brenda "Sue" Williams of St. Albans, daughter, Cindy Williams of Hurricane, WV and son, Lemuel Williams, Jr. of St. Albans, his grandchildren, Morgan McCormick, Colton McCormick, and Lakin McCormick all of Hurricane, WV and his most recent grandchild, Liam Williams of St. Albans. He will also be missed by his brothers, Terry Johnson (Pam) and David Johnson, Jr. (Carol), sisters, Sherry Meddings, Dremma Johnson, and Donna Chamberlain (David), as well as multiple nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service, which will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home in St. Albans with Pastor Charles Shelton officiating. Burial will follow at Schultz Cemetery in South Charleston, WV.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, In Memory of Lemuel R. Williams, 1248 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV 25311.
You may visit Lemuel's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Williams family.