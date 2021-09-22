LENA MAE (MEADOWS) HAMILTON, 73, of York, passed away Monday, September 13, at her home in York. She was the wife of Richard Hamilton of York.
Lena was born November 13, 1947, in Charleston, West Virginia and was the daughter of the late Marlin and Margaret (Mullins) Meadows.
She graduated from Sherman High School in Seth, West Virginia and was employed by Prince Georges Hospital in Cheverly, Maryland and the former DC Transit now the DC Metro. She was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Dover.
In addition to her husband, Richard, Lena is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Henderson, York; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Tyler; her sisters, Joan Harris and Kristina Nelson both of York; her brother, Joseph Meadows of Medina, OH; nieces, Michelle and Kelly and her nephews, Marlin, Kevin and Christopher. Lena was preceded in death by her brothers, William Meadows and Robert Meadows and her nephew, Robert.
Graveside services for Lena will begin at 10 a.m., Today, Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Quickel Cemetery, 60 Canal Road, York, PA. Officiating at her service will be Dr. Sterling Walsh, Jr. Arrangements have been entrusted to Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Cancer Patient Help Fund, 50 North Duke Street, Second Floor, York, PA 17401.