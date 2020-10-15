LENA MAY RICHARDS, 94, of Seth, WV passed away, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in the Cedar Ridge Center, Sissonville, WV.
She was born June 4, 1926 in WV. A daughter of the late Jerry Bert and Orilla Mae King Stover.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Richards; brothers: Bert Stover Jr., Marshall Stover and Delbert Stover; sisters: Minnie Wheeler, Edna Unrue, Marie Jarrett, Grace Finley and Marjorie Akers.
She is survived by two sons, John M. Richards and wife, Anna Fay and William M. Richards and wife, Diana; grandchildren, Shawn, Todd, Chad and Jonathan; nine great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday afternoon October 15 at 2 p.m., in the Pineview Cemetery Orgas, WV with Rev. Roy Barnette officiating. The interment will follow in the Pineview Cemetery.
Armstrong Funeral Home is serving the family.
