LENA VIRGINIA HASKETT, 90, of Cannelton, West Virginia, departed this life on February 2, 2021 in her home surrounded by her loved ones. Lena was born on October 20, 1930 to the late Robert and Ada Oliver. Her beloved husband, Aden Arlie Haskett, preceded her in death in January 1966. She is survived by her five children: Bonnie Jean Boggs (Larry) of Cannelton, West Virginia; Rickey Ray Haskett (Cindy) of Ocean View, Delaware; Joseph Forest Haskett (Diana) of Salem, Virginia; James Allen Haskett (Janie) of Walton, West Virginia; and Robert Keith Haskett of Cannelton, West Virginia. Lena was blessed with seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, one great grandson on the way, three grand dogs and an abundance of nieces and nephews.
Lena was a member of Carbondale Baptist Church and exemplified what a good Christian should be: generous, kind and forgiving. Her dedication to her church was unsurpassed.
Lena's quick wit and sparking smile made her a favorite of everyone who knew her. She worked for many years at West Virginia Tech as part of the kitchen staff. Her work ethic made her a valuable employee, but it was her personality that made her beloved.
Lena had a special affection for children. She was instrumental in raising several of her grand children and never hesitated to help her family with the care of their infants.
Lena was fond of going to yard sales and enjoyed that endeavor with her great niece, Barbara. She was fearless and even enjoyed a ride on the back of a Harley with her nephew, Eddie Cox when in her eighties.
Lena will be missed more than words can describe. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Carbondale Baptist Church at P.O. Box 11, Cannelton, WV 25036.
Service will be at 12 noon on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Carbondale Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Floyd officiating. Burial will follow at Highlawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill. Friends may call from 11 a.m., till the time of service at the church. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic everyone is asked to follow the CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing.