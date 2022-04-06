LENITA JEAN MARTIN, 96, of Cross Lanes, died April 4, 2022 peacefully at home.
Jean was born April 8, 1925 in Shrewsbury to the late Ronald and Lula Mae Stephens. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Ulysses "U.G." Martin; son, Charles G. Martin; sisters, Garnett Robinson, Hyacinth Hannigan, Cecelia Turner; brothers, Delbert, Dallas, Herman, and Ronald Stephens.
Jean was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. She was a devoted member of the Nitro Church of Christ.
Left to cherish her memory are loving children, Mary Allen (Bob), Gary Martin (Cathy); grandchildren, Kelly McFarland (her caregiver for 5 years), Keith Allen, Jennifer Wooten, Lydia Corbitt, Grant Martin, and Ashley Meade; and eight great-grandchildren.
Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV with Pastor Andy Shamblin officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Mary, Kelly and Gary for the care they gave Jean before her passing. Also, special thanks to her Church Family at the Nitro Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Nitro Church of Christ, 20 Main Avenue, Nitro, WV, or to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25387.